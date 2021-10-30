Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPWR remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,332. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.