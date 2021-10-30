MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Down 42.9% in October

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. MusclePharm has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.26%.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

