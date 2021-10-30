MahaDAO Trading Down 0.1% This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and $1.14 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00008336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00070741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,813.56 or 1.00600097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.73 or 0.06930975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00023561 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

