Sentivate Market Cap Achieves $27.68 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $27.68 million and approximately $654,386.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00229877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

