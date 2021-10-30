Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 564,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,702. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,563.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,146. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

