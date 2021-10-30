-$0.10 EPS Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CDXC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 138,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,468. The firm has a market cap of $422.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.74. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChromaDex by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

