Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Heska posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 341.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 83.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,176.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska has a 1-year low of $112.95 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.79.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

