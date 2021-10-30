nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 1,034,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

