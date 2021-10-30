Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.900-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.73. 2,215,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,600. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $162.30 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.