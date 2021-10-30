Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Update

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:OLNCF remained flat at $$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.