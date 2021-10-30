Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Materion posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Materion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTRN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.