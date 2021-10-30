$1.77 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.78. Rogers reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.02.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.