Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $266.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.02 million and the highest is $277.70 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $231.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

ASTE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.38. 58,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,350. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

