American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP remained flat at $$84.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,577. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

