DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0004

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $905,151.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00234375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096824 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

