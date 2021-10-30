The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $72.93. 2,521,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

