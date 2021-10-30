Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 164,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 109,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 68,314 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 28,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,529. The company has a market cap of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.