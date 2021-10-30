Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Drops By 69.4%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 199,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GRIN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 187,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,058. The firm has a market cap of $271.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 353.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

