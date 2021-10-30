Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $116.19 million and $1.27 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00234375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096824 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 115,690,043 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

