Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $319.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.50 million and the highest is $320.48 million. Masimo reported sales of $295.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $6.08 on Monday, reaching $283.54. The stock had a trading volume of 526,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.04 and a 200 day moving average of $254.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $294.94.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 16,650.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Masimo by 2,214.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Masimo by 38.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.