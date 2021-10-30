Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,466.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,964. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,450.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,382.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,620.93.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

