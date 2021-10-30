Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMER. Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Omeros by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 607,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. Omeros has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

