The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HYB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

