The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
HYB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.44.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
