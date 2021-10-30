BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Up 80.6% in October

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the September 30th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
NYSE:BIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.90. 83,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,993. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.
See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.