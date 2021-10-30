BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Up 80.6% in October

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the September 30th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:BIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.90. 83,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,993. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 707,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 113,163 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

