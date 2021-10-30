Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 83.3% in October

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVFH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 34,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,432. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Innovative Food has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.99.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.