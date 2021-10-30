Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IVFH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 34,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,432. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

