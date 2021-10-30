Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $2.45 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $160.51 million and $99.42 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00003979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00235786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 67,206,988 coins and its circulating supply is 65,442,824 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

