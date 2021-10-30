Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 535,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

