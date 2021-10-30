Marlin Market Capitalization Reaches $65.83 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $65.83 million and $18.49 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00095548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,599.46 or 0.99938200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,275.68 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00023203 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

