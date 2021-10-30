Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post $53.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.59 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $76.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $221.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.58 million to $233.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.26 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million.

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.65. 272,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

