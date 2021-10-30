Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $8.25 on Friday, reaching $79.70. 1,393,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,338. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

