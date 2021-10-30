The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.980-$7.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.82 billion.The Hershey also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.98-$7.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.55.

NYSE:HSY traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.35. 1,043,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average of $174.12. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

