Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 354,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $100.43 and a one year high of $147.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

