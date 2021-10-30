Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CCJ stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,735,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.