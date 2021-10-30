Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,125. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Bel Fuse worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.