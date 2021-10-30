Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.
Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,125. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
