Juggernaut (JGN) Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $24.90 million and $2.22 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00236783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00096933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.