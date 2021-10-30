Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Reaches $460,888.06

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $460,888.06 and $46,108.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00236783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00096933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

