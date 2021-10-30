DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the September 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of DigiMax Global stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 57,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,543. DigiMax Global has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.
DigiMax Global Company Profile
