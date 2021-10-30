DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the September 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DigiMax Global stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 57,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,543. DigiMax Global has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.

DigiMax Global Company Profile

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

