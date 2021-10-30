Novacoin Hits Market Cap of $650,517.68 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $650,517.68 and approximately $2,683.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,912.64 or 1.00077146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00041939 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.51 or 0.00632839 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

