Short Interest in Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Decreases By 50.0%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Distell Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178. Distell Group has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

About Distell Group

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, Europe, Rest of International, and Corporate. The Rest of International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

