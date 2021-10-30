Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.02. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

