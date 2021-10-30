TrueFeedBack Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.35 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $58,537.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

