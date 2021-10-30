$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.31. Illumina reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,120 shares of company stock worth $4,740,638 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 7.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 48.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 20.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $415.06. 513,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,476. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

