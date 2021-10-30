$3.37 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.32 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.92. 217,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

