LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

LPLA stock traded down $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.07.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.