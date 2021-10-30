PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Releases Earnings Results

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%.

Shares of PBFX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 138,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PBF Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of PBF Logistics worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

