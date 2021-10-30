First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

NASDAQ:FFNW remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Friday. 6,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.