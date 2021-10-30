Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.67 Million

Brokerages expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post $142.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $154.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $603.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.92. 22,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,103. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $361.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

