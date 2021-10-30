$343.85 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $343.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.70 million and the highest is $347.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $389.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,686. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $66.71 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

