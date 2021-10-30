Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 453,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.11.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

